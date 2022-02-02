news, latest-news, Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open, Novak Djokovic

Canberra United is finding it hard to work out what comes first. Will a breakthrough win give them belief, or do they need belief to get a breakthrough win? Either way, captain Michelle Heyman insists the team is edging closer to getting the answer and has urged the youthful roster to forget about statistics to help them end a record winless streak. United will return to the capital for the first time in a month when they host the Perth Glory at Viking Park on Saturday evening. It will be just the second game on home turf since December 3, with COVID-19 delays causing havoc with the A-League Women's schedule and Canberra's hopes of reaching the light at the end of the tunnel. They showed glimpses during a frantic 3-3 draw against Newcastle last weekend, a marked improvement after losing their previous game against Sydney FC 6-0. Heyman's experience is crucial in helping guide the young Canberra side out of trouble. The development has been ruined by COVID-19-forced absences, but the 33-year-old can see change is coming. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "They have to learn and they have to learn quickly. A lot of players are getting thrown in the deep end because of COVID issues ... there are some positives, it's just knowing how to control the game," Heyman said. "This is our big stepping stone. We need to go into our next game [with confidence] and focus on getting the win, nothing else. That's the important thing. "Our mindset has to change to we just need to get the win, who cares if it's pretty football. It comes down to working as hard as possible and never giving up ... we need that mindset to be a winner." Canberra has just three points from seven games so far this season, sitting second last on the ladder just ahead of the Wellington Phoenix. They held fourth-placed Perth to a 0-0 draw at the start of January and it's hoped the return home will be the extra boost United needs. "I've learnt that when you have more than 400 passes in a game you usually win. Sometimes we're getting good stats, but not winning the game. We have to change our mindset and we need that resilience to push each other," Heyman said. "We've been on the road for a long time now. Being at home helps us ... maybe this is our stepping stone this weekend. I have confidence in the girls." ALW ROUND 10 Saturday: Canberra United v Perth Glory at Viking Park, 5.05pm

