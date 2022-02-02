Times Past: February 2, 1995

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Canberra is "like a morgue" and "on Sunday, Saturday, it was dead," said one female from Perth. Research commissioned by the National Capital Planning Authority was revealed on this day in 1995, shedding light on answers from Australians when asked about the capital city. They were hardly complimentary as the woman, between the ages of 20-34, revealed. Not only was the city subject to scrutiny, but the people were too, as one man from Mudgee said that the people were "very uppity and hard". He went on to say Canberrans were "not friendly" and very "status conscious". In terms of improving Canberra, results showed that more activities were needed, rather than development. "Events would help to build a national pride in Canberra," a young female from Adelaide said. "You think of the Melbourne Cup - the whole of Australia stops to listen to it. Canberra needs something like that." The research revealed that young people did not consider Canberra to be a holiday destination. "I think of the Gold Coast as a holiday. Canberra is never a holiday. It's only for tourists to visit memories of all the wars," a female from Sydney said. It wasn't all bad feedback, though, as one female from Adelaide said that Canberra was a "really beautiful city, but nothing's ever said about it except politics". See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/14179784

