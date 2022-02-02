coronavirus,

Rapid antigen test distribution has caused logistical headaches for Canberra schools and parents as children settle in to their first week of school for the year. Some public school parents have been given short windows of time outside of school drop-off and pick-up times to collect two tests per child, but other schools are still waiting for their kits to be distributed. College students were given their tests directly. At some Catholic schools, the eldest child of each family was given the tests to take home to their parents on the first day of school. Independent schools have used a variety of distribution methods including drive-by pickups. Parent-of-two Monique Brouwer said it was impractical as a working parent to find time to go to collect four tests from two public schools at the allocated times, and she would have preferred to have had them sent home with her children. "We're too busy. My daughter was given a laptop at school yesterday - why can't they be given two rapid antigen tests?" she said. Mrs Brouwer understood the directive to not give children the tests directly had come from the ACT government. "I would love common sense to come into play ... You've got a distribution channel there, just use it." Opposition education spokesman Jeremy Hanson said the process should be simplified by letting students take their tests home. "With less than 24 hours' notice given to pick up the tests, this is causing chaos for parents and teachers who are already understaffed across our schools," Mr Hanson said. ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations spokeswoman Janelle Kennard said parents were pleased to get the tests earlier in the week but the distribution had created logistical problems. "Nobody likes to sit in a queue, but we understand that it's a huge logistical task to get them out," Ms Kennard said. "Parents appreciate having them [rapid antigen tests] for that extra confidence." An ACT government spokeswoman said 100,717 tests had been delivered to ACT schools on Tuesday and all ACT schools have received enough supplies for weeks one and two. "The Education Directorate is reviewing the experience of RAT distribution this week and looking for ways to improve the process for future weeks," she said. "Parents and carers should keep an eye out for communication from their school about how to get their next pack of RATs." READ MORE: The directorate has "strongly recommended" that students, staff and early childhood education staff be tested twice weekly at home before attending school or childcare, but the test is voluntary. Parents and carers should test their child if they are unwell. Only positive results need to be reported. "We have confidence that the overwhelming majority of Canberra families appreciate the provision of these RATs through their schools and will use them appropriately," the spokeswoman said. Hugo, 10, Sophie, 8 and Zoe, 6, Kyburz were happy to take the tests they got on their first day of school. The tests work by placing them on tongue for 90 seconds, attaching the cassette and waiting for 15 minutes to see if the control line and test lines appear. Their mother, Monica Kyburz, said the first lot came back negative but the second didn't work properly. "Even if they only pick up a few cases, it gives a level of confidence," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

