sport, cricket, ICC, Cricket, Annabel Sutherland, Manuka Oval, Women's Ashes, Australia, England, Heather Knight

Australian all rounder Annabel Sutherland believes last weekend's thrilling Test match finish has given the International Cricket Council much to ponder, but has switched her focus to securing an Ashes sealing one-day win at Manuka Oval on Thursday. Sunday's thrilling draw in Canberra has left England needing to win all three one-dayers to reclaim the Ashes, but Heather Knight's touring charges will be buoyed by the fact they almost chased down 257 in 48 overs on a gripping final day. An average of 440,000 free-to-air viewers reportedly tuned into the final session, while that number ballooned to more than two million when streaming services were included. But no more Tests are yet scheduled to be played on Australian soil, and local fans may need to wait as long as four years before the ICC injects another four-day contest against either a touring England, or India. MORE CANBERRA SPORT England may yet play another Test this year when they host South Africa during their summer. "I think it should [give the ICC food for thought], when you get a Test match where in that last session on day four you can have any result happen, it's pretty exciting viewing," Sutherland said. "Just from a playing perspective, I guess the more we play the more we'll get used to the nature of Test cricket. We just love being able to pull on the Baggy Green - to see the support we had post match was really nice. "As a player we just love playing Test cricket and would love to play more I think." England is expected to come out all guns blazing on Thursday as they desperately try to keep their unlikely Ashes bid alive. Despite coming so close to winning the Test, and claiming a 6-4 outright lead in the series, they'll take plenty of heart from the performances of Knight, veteran quick Katherine Brunt, and in-form batters Nat Sciver and Sophia Dunkley. "We've had a lot of success in one-day cricket over the last few years, we're pretty confident that our cricket can get the job done," Sutherland said. "We'll meet in the next day or two about what that's going to look like from our perspective. We've got a lot of faith in our one-day cricket side." Sutherland played a key role in saving last week's match at Manuka in just her second Test. The 20-year-old took the ball as Nat Sciver and Sophia Dunkley were pummeling the Australian attack, and after being hit for consecutive sixes by the latter, Sutherland responded brilliantly taking three wickets. "I had a fair bit of adrenaline," Sutherland said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9GmafuLUGQX3g2KkJcReNh/c09ee2ba-fa28-4042-a4b0-691f09c49c83.jpg/r10_449_4290_2867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg