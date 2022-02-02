news, latest-news, dogs, act police, Domestic Animal Services

ACT police are advising the public look out for a dangerous dog, named Buddha, after it was stolen from the Domestic Animal Services facility located on Mugga Lane, Symonston on Tuesday morning. The ACT government facility was broken into between 4am and 6am and four dogs were released. An ACT Policing spokesman said the other three dogs were located near the facility and they were still looking for the dog, and an investigation into the break-in was underway. The missing dog, a medium to large size pit-bull terrier, had previously been declared dangerous. The dog weighs approximately 37 kilograms and is tan with white patches on his chest. A spokesman for the City Services ACT said that the dog was in the facility after an alleged incident that was under investigation before it went missing. A member of the public claims to have seen the dog on Mugga lane on Tuesday morning and said he looked terrified. "A few of us stopped to try and help him but he bolted through the fence opposite the Murrays [bus] depot into the paddock," she said. ACT police are asking Canberrans if they see the dog or have information regarding its location not to approach it, and instead call ACT Domestic Animal Services on 132 281 or email dogcontrol@act.gov.au immediately. The break-in at the facility is also being investigated and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7025931. Information can be provided anonymously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBxJDq6WLub2UphQ8wEq23/e246744f-ad0e-4f80-a8ba-cb85a30ea5cd.png/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg