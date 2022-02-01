The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the ACT. "It's possible we will see heavy rainfall and damaging winds across the next several hours," the ACT State Emergency Service said. BOM said "a very humid and unstable airmass east of a trough of low pressure moving across central parts of NSW is producing severe thunderstorms". "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said. "Locations which may be affected include Bega, Canberra, Cooma, Yass, Wagga Wagga and Tumbarumba." The warning also applies to people in the Snowy Mountains, and parts of South Coast, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes and Riverina Forecast regions. ACT ESA advise Canberrans to: For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500, in a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/b60258dd-a186-499c-a832-53e76c7d87c8.jpeg/r0_177_700_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg