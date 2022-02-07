whats-on, music-theatre-arts, In their Footsteps, theatre, play, Vietnam War, Canberra Theatre Centre

The many problems and challenges faced by male soldiers returning home from the Vietnam War were eventually, if belatedly, recognised. But thousands of American women also served in various capacities and their stories, and the issues they faced during and after their service have not received much attention or acknowledgment. In Their Footsteps, a 2018 American piece of verbatim theatre by Ashley Adelman and Infinite Variety Productions, was devised to help address this. "These are real women telling real stories," Sydney company Theatre Travels' artistic director Carly Fisher, who is directing as well as producing In Their Footsteps, says. It's the first international production of the play. In Their Footsteps is based on oral testimonies from five women who served in different capacities, from nursing to morale boosting to intelligence work. The women featured are: librarian Ann Kelsey (played by Linda Nicholls-Gidley); recreational services provider Judy Jenkins Gaudino (Nola Bartolo); nurse Lily Adams (Suzann James) Donut Dollie Jeanne Christie (Sonya Kerr); and African-American intelligence specialist Doris "Lucki" Allen (Rowena Robinson, who was at university during the war). Fisher had established a one-act play festival titled No: Intermission and solicited submissions from around the world through social media. "The top eight selected from more than 450 submissions from 14 different countries got professional productions." One of these was In Their Footsteps. "I do have a particular love of verbatim theatre," she says - dealing with real people and subjects - and she likes to produce stories by and about women. Former Canberran Nicholls-Gidley says Kelsey, a librarian who had also undertaken Asian Studies and had a great interest in the region wanted to go to Vietnam and was there from 1969 to 1971. "She really believed what the American government was telling the American people about what they were doing over there." Her idealism soon vanished when she saw for herself what was happening, but she still did her job. "A lot of people were surprised there were librarians in Vietnam - they provided morale and recreational elements with reading material for the men," Nicholls-Gidley says. Fisher says the cast took part in a Zoom conversation with the playwright, Kelsey and Jenkins Gaudino two days before the 2021 Sydney opening. "Ashley and I arranged it as a surprise for my cast and they loved it. It was a great opportunity for us all to discuss their time in the war directly with them, and also what it has been like since and what a cathartic experience being involved in this play was for them." Jenkins Gaudino showed them shrapnel she had kept from the war, bits of her uniform and a hat that was given to her by an Australian soldier while in combat "in a bit of a flirty move". Nicholls-Gidley grew up in Latham and, although she studied at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga and now lives in Sydney, says, "Canberra to me is home." She can't remember a time she didn't want to be in theatre and performed "little bits and pieces" at primary school as well as acting in musicals in Canberra and Wagga Wagga. In Sydney she has worked as an actor, director and voice, accent and dialect specialist. This is her first time performing in Canberra professionally and it's also Theatre Travels' first production here. In Their Footsteps is on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre on Friday, February 25 at 7pm and Saturday, February 26 at 2pm and 7pm. Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

