The ACT has recorded 549 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, as the territory marks two weeks of numbers under 1000. There are 61 people in hospital with COVID-19 and one in intensive care who is also under ventilation. The cases were diagnosed from 352 PCR tests and 197 rapid tests bringing the active total to 3386. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 50.4 per cent of people have received their booster with 70.3 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted the challenges Omicron presented over the summer holiday period could have been better communicated but declined to issue a direct apology. At a National Press Club address Mr Morrison said disappointment over restricted travel options, including long delays to COVID tests and rapid test shortages, was a result of the government's messaging being overly optimistic and not directly addressing possible issues. "I think we were too optimistic, perhaps, and we could have communicated more clearly about the risks and challenges that we still faced," he said. "I think in raising those expectations about the summer that we heightened the great sense of disappointment that people felt. "Omicron came and completely turned things on its head." MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 11,807 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths as numbers continue to trend downward. The total number of cases included 6314 from positive RATs, and 5493 from PCR results. There are 2622 people are in hospital with the virus, with 170 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double-vaccinated, while 40.6 per cent have had their third dose. Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated with 40.3 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 25 deaths and 14, 553 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 7621 from PCR tests and 6932 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 73,886. Hospital patients with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 768 with 99 people in intensive care, and 31 on a ventilator. READ MORE: Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

