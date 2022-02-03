Times Past: February 3, 1994

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

In most Canberra high school classrooms, laptops play a vital role in students' education. On this day in 1994, it was only the beginning of an experimental journey as technology was introduced in a Canberra classroom for the first time. A group of year 7 students at Merici Catholic Girls' College was the first group of Canberra students to use a laptop to complete all the requirements of their curriculum. Merici's principal, Anne Cummins, said that students would benefit from the technology incorporated into their education. "They will have an experience of integrating the technology into their learning, and that will be quite different," she said. "Also, they'll be using the computer as a tool rather than visiting the computer in the laboratory to do specific tasks. She said the pilot would give teachers an "opportunity to try a different learning environment, a different pedagogy, and I think that's going to challenge what we do across the curriculum." While Ms Cummins was enthusiastic about the introduction of laptops to the classroom, not all educators shared the same view. Chris Bigum, lecturer in education at Deakin University, held a dubious view as to whether the introduction of laptops at school was important and needed for high school education. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/15101279

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/c7943731-d3cb-4e6d-9bc3-076ccc4594ae.png/r36_136_290_280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg