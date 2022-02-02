news, latest-news,

The police are investigating the death of a prisoner at Canberra's prison. The body of the 27-year-old male inmate whose ethnic background is not known was found at the Alexander Maconochie Centre. The cause of death is not known. "The detainee was found by corrections officers during routine checks around 7pm on Tuesday," a statement said. "ACT Policing has notified the next-of-kin, and we extend our condolences to the detainee's families and friends." ACT Policing and the ACT Inspector of Correctional Services will investigate the death. It comes during a period of high tension and disturbance at the prison which is run by the ACT Government. Last Friday afternoon, a detainee lit a fire in a cell. "The fire was extinguished quickly by ACT Corrective Services staff without injury to staff or the detainee," according to the ACT government. READ MORE: There have been complaints from prisoners that staff shortages because of COVID have led to long lock-ins in cells. On Australia Day, for example, sources say that inmates were kept locked in cells for 23 hours. There has recently been particular concern over the treatment of women prisoners. Some white female prisoners are understood to have asked Aboriginal leaders to intercede on their behalf for better treatment. Last year, female prisoners at the jail said they were subjected to "catcalls and worse" when they are forced to "parade" past male detainees. They were being housed in a wing built for the worst male offenders, though they have since been moved back to purpose-built accommodation for female prisoners. In May last year, officers at the jail dealt with a revolt by 28 prisoners who were "behaving aggressively". "The incident started with a number of detainees behaving aggressively and not complying with officer directions," according to a statement from the Justice and Community Safety Directorate of the ACT which runs the prison. "Corrections officers acted quickly and professionally to resolve the incident."

