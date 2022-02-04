news, latest-news,

Canberra concession-card holders may still be struggling to access free rapid antigen tests, nearly two weeks since the federal government's concessional access program started. Pharmacies in the capital have distributed 40,000 free rapid antigen tests to concessioners since January 24, Pharmacy Guild ACT president Simon Blacker said. There are about 80,000 people in the ACT eligible for the tests, which are generally distributed in packs of two or five. Concession card holders can access up to ten rapid tests over three months, or a maximum of five in one month, from community pharmacies. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Mr Blacker said the high cost of rapid tests may mean the government reimbursement - which is $10 per test - might not cover the price for pharmacists buying up stock. "In some cases, what we're able to access, we're able to access it because of the high cost to us to get it," he said. "There's a balance between what pharmacies will provide privately, for private sale, versus what they'll make available to patients on the concessional program. "Pharmacies are well aware of the need to try and cater for both the vulnerable and those eligible and the private market. So they're doing their very best to try and make some stuff available for concessional programs." Mr Blacker said this week, 34 pharmacies sold about 5000 tests to 1300 patients. "There are pharmacies that last week were selling 1000 private rapid antigen tests a day," he said. The high demand for tests at the end of January lead to the Pharmacy Network, which has three central stores, to create a pop-up shop for private tests on Garema Place for three days. "We couldn't deal with that volume of people in the store, so we had our separate site to deal with the sales to the general public," pharmacist Matt Develin said. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: He said demand has slowed down as less people want to travel, the ACT government is providing tests to families through schools and supply loosens up. Mr Develin said there is now a separate table in the store on Petrie Street in the Canberra Centre, and said the pharmacies all have enough supply for both private and concession customers. "That also takes a little bit of pressure off the store as well because if we serve a couple hundred customers through that mechanism, that's a couple hundred customers that didn't have to go into the store and queue up at a till," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Blacker said most pharmacies get medical stock from one of three major wholesalers, which until recently did not have any rapid antigen tests available. "What was happening up until probably a week ago was the wholesalers, as we call them, didn't have any supply. So you're having to look at an alternate suppliers," he said. "Now what we're starting to see is the very first dribble of some supplies coming through ... the community pharmacy wholesale network, which is our wholesale network, and that gives that gives a broader spread of supply in the community." Some "entrepreneurial" pharmacies may buy up large amounts of stock privately, but most may be only getting around 50 tests or 100 tests at a time, Mr Blacker said. He said supply should increase in the few weeks, and advised anyone who has not been able to get a rapid test to check pharmacy.com.au or call their local chemist. "Please talk to your local pharmacy about how you might arrange to be put on a waiting list for concession rapid antigen tests if you feel yourself vulnerable or at risk," he said.

