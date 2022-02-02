sport, cricket, Megan Schutt, Meg Lanning, Cricket, Women's Ashes, Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia, England

Fast bowling ace Megan Schutt will return for Australia in Thursday's Ashes one dayer at Manuka Oval, while captain Meg Lanning has hinted at resting some of her young bowling core after last week's thrilling drawn Test. Schutt was a surprise omission from the Australian XI last week, with selectors opting to manage her workload ahead of the March World Cup, but the 29-year-old is raring to go for Thursday's key clash as the home side looks for an Ashes-retaining win. Selectors won't decide on the make up of their side until Thursday morning, while England has picked a squad of 12 for the first Ashes ODI and were expected to settle on a starting XI after training on Wednesday. Both sides will retain the majority of their Test match make up, with England's most likely adjustment to be the return of short-form star Dani Wyatt who has lit up Manuka Oval in the past. Young Australian quicks Annabel Sutherland and Darcie Brown are coming off heavy workloads in the Test match, while leg spinner Alana King, yet to debut for her country in the 50-over format, bowled 35 overs across two innings. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "Megan [Schutt] will come back in, we're just working on what the other bowling line up looks like," Lanning said. "The fast bowlers had a bit of a heavy workload which you do expect in a Test match I suppose. As far as I know there's no real injury concerns it's just a matter of picking our best team and making sure we're managing the young fast bowlers as well. "That's important, we've got these three ODIs we want to win but the World Cup coming up as well so we need to make sure we manage that right. "We do still have til two o'clock tomorrow to wait and see how the fast bowlers particularly pull up. We'll wait until that happens tomorrow morning before we make a call." Lanning said Schutt was very eager to return for her country. "She would've loved to play the Test and we would've loved to have her, but overall it was a very smart decision for her personally," Lanning said. "She's had a bit of an interesting lead in with Covid and not being able to train as much as she would've liked. "It's a massive game. We know England are going to come out pretty hard so we've got to be ready for that."

