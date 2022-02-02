Snake at Canberra shopping centre

It's not the kind of encounter you expect at your local shopping centre. A red-bellied black snake was seen in the carpark at Westfield Belconnen this week. Canberra Snake Rescue was quickly on the scene but the snake had been hit by a car and died before they arrived. "Snakes do play a role in our suburban ecosystems but a busy shopping centre is no place for a lost snake, so you can image we responded with haste," Canberra Snake Rescue said on its Facebook page. They said it was " a real shame" they hadn't the chance to capture and release the snake as they "rarely get to many red-bellied black snakes around Canberra's suburban areas, particular when compared to browns".
The snake was killed by a car. Picture Canberra Snake Rescue
