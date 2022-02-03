life-style, life, gardening, trees, plant a tree, urban treescape, shade trees, environmental future

As summer sizzles, shade becomes your saviour and it is precisely this time of year that the value of trees in our parks and gardens are truly appreciated. Too often though we approach the heat of summer and regret not having planted a shade tree to provide respite from the scorching summer sun. The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second-best time is now. Urban planners understand the value of green space and trees to improve our environment, productivity, and societal benefits. So, climb on board and plant a tree in your garden to help green our future. Planting a tree in your garden will provide many benefits to the local community and fauna in your area. Trees enhance the quality of life in our community and are crucial to the well-being of urban environments. Their inclusion within urban landscapes provides benefits we can all appreciate. The shade cast by trees will help cool the surface temperatures of buildings roads and paths during the hot summer months. You might also like: Deciduous trees, those that lose their leaves in winter, allow sunshine into buildings during winter, reducing heating costs and providing the necessary shade in summer to keep a residence cool. Tree lined streets create the illusion of narrowness which assists in reducing the speed of traffic. They also provide a buffer between pedestrians and cars, increasing public safety. It has also been noted that in suburbs where there are significant green space areas including trees, there is a lower incidence of crime and graffiti. Trees also filter air pollutants and provide oxygen that we breathe. They connect us to nature and the human senses and create places for recreation and enjoyment making life more peaceful, relaxing and stress free. Planting a tree is an investment into the future of our urban environments, but it does require sound knowledge and understanding of the potential problems that may arise from inappropriate species selection and poor management practices across the lifespan of trees. It is not so much the characteristics of trees that are the problem, in many instances it's a case of wrong plant wrong place. Roots blocking drains, leaf litter clogging gutters, structural damage to houses and hard landscape structures such as paths and paving can all be avoided with careful consideration to species selection and location within the landscape. Give trees a chance, and consult a nursery professional or landscape designer for a comprehensive range of selections appropriate to your specific situation and location. Check out how you can save with the latest deals for your home and garden with discount codes from Australian Coupons.

