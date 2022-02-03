news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, ricky stuart, harley smith-shields, smith-shields knee, jarrod croker

After a strong pre-season, Harley Smith-Shields was firmly in Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's plans for the start of the NRL campaign. But the young centre's season is over before it's begun, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament at training on Wednesday - just five weeks before the Raiders' round one clash against Cronulla. Stuart was left devastated for the 22-year-old, who was looking to add to his nine NRL games this year. But he twisted his right knee and will miss the 2022 season. "I don't know if I've been as disappointed for a player as I was yesterday when we heard the snap," Stuart said. "There was no collision, it was just the way he turned and you could hear the ACL snap. It was sickening. "I don't think I've ever been as disappointed for a young player as I was yesterday because Harley had had his best off-season to date and was going to continue the start of his NRL career. "But it will have to be this time next year for poor Harley. One thing he's got, he's a very committed young man and this is one of those hurdles that elite sport throws at you. "He was going so well. This adversity hits and we'll work with him to get him through it." Smith-Shields, who can play in the centres or on the wing, was pressing his claims to be part of the Green Machine side to face the Sharks at Canberra Stadium on March 11. But for the second season in a row he's had his season cruelled by a serious injury. He ruptured a biceps tendon playing NSW Cup last March and missed a large chunk of the year. MORE RAIDERS NEWS: "He most definitely would've been one of the outside backs. That's how confident I am through his performance right throughout the off-season," Stuart said. "He's just been so professional and committed towards his job. He's been one of our shining lights in the off-season. "I'm just so disappointed for him." But there is some good news on the injury front for the Green Machine. Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker was expected to be ready for the Raiders' trials - against the Sydney Roosters and Manly later this month. In October, he underwent stem cell treatment on a chronic knee problem that threatened to end his storied 291-game career. The 31-year-old's recovery was going well and he's back doing contact work. And the third-highest point scorer in the competition's history was on track for the start of the upcoming season. The Raiders were planning to have a mini camp on the Central Coast in between their two trials, provided the coronavirus doesn't force it's cancellation. They play the Roosters at Leichhardt Oval on February 18 and then the Sea Eagles a week later at Gosford. Stuart will predominantly use NSW Cup and under-21 players for the first trial, with his first-choice 17 to run out on the Central Coast. Croker's not the only one who's impressed Stuart during the COVID-interrupted pre-season, during which at least half the playing group have caught the virus. It forced the Raiders to shut down training in the lead-up to Christmas. MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS: "He's back in full-time training and by all signs he'll be available for our early trials," Stuart said. "Every coach at this stage of the preparation for the season likes to speak highly of the off-season and the work and the input, but I'm very happy with where we're at today given how disjointed the off-season's been through COVID and injuries. "And it's not just the coach speak in regards to this stage of the year - I'm always quite honest in regards to performance and I'm happy with where we're at at this stage." Stuart's also been pleased with how his new halves pairing has gelled. While former Gold Coast captain Jamal Fogarty has picked up a hamstring niggle, he's formed a good combination with star five-eighth Jack Wighton. The pair would have been in contention for the NRL All Stars game, but Fogarty's hamstring issue ruled him out. Stuart's also taking a cautious approach with Wighton who's also not quite 100 per cent fit, similarly for fullback Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad - with the pair also set to miss the iconic clash between the Indigenous All Stars and Maori All Stars. However, Joe Tapine and Jordan Rapana will represent the Green Machine at Parramatta Stadium on Saturday week, with the pair both picked in the Maori squad announced on Wednesday. "They are [gelling well]. Jamal's had a bit of a setback with a hamstring problem, but Jamal and Jack have got some good work in over the last month since Christmas," Stuart said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/RXMuw2JbrrS7ELSxSY9rkR/090fc3cf-2e35-42b9-8470-1f82c92277e2.jpg/r3_535_5470_3624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg