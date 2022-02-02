sport, cricket, cricket, Women's Ashes, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Manuka Oval, Test match, New Zealand

England skipper Heather Knight believes the span of a women's Test match should be flexible, saying teams should have input as to whether they play for four or five days. Last week's thriller at Manuka Oval was only the fifth Test played by women since 2015, and also the fifth-straight drawn result in that format. Australia, England and India are the only nations to play Test matches in that time frame. Knight's side are set to host South Africa in a Test throughout the English summer later this year, while Australia's next match in the rare format is yet to be scheduled by the ICC. "There should be flexibility, boards should have the choice to decide if they want to play Test cricket how many days they want to play," Knight said. "That's really important. If you want to play five days in an Ashes Test match where the result is a little bit more important, than definitely. If countries want to play Test cricket and the only option is four, that should be the case. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "What this Test match showed, [is if you] get the right wicket it makes such a big difference. It doesn't matter as much about the days, it's about the wicket. "It was brilliant, great carry, something in it for the batters and the ball held pretty well as well. Those two things, the ball and the pitch are really key to enabling the conditions for exciting cricket." Incredibly, all four results were still on the table with just a handful of overs left on Sunday. England appeared to be cruising, before Australia took charge. A tie even emerged as a possibility, before England's last batting pair survived for a draw. "We had a couple of days off and we had a debrief this morning, that was quite important for us to try and park it," Knight said. "I've certainly learned in my career if you don't park a game like that it can be detrimental."

