Tennis players in the ACT are one step closer to playing at a state-of-the-art tennis facility in Gungahlin. A $247,000 design contract has been awarded to engineering firm Cardno, which will also develop and submit the Estate Development Plan. The new Gungahlin Tennis Centre - located in Amaroo - is set to include 10 to 12 full-sized courts, hot shots courts, a hitting wall, LED flood lighting, ample parking and a pavilion. Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry said tennis was continuing to grow in the region. "Tennis is continuing to grow in popularity in the ACT, which will only increase with the success of Australian greats like Ash Barty, Dylan Alcott and Canberra's own Nick Kyrgios," she said. "The new facility will meet the needs of our community, as community participation in tennis continues to grow in the ACT." A total of $8.4 million has been invested by the ACT government, Tennis Australia and Tennis ACT for the new facility. More than 32,000 Canberrans play tennis with the funding part of the government's push to improve sporting facilities across the Capital. In addition, $825,000 has been allocated to reconstruct the North Woden Tennis club's four hardcourts. "As our city grows, the ACT government is committed to delivering more sporting facilities to help Canberrans stay active, healthy and engaged in the sports they love," said Minister Berry. "This is an exciting project for Canberra and it's great to see it get under way." Work will begin on the design in the coming weeks. READ ALSO: Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel said the group was "extremely excited" to see progress being made towards the first tennis facility for the Gungahlin region. "It could not come at a better time as the sport thrives on the back of a brilliant Australian Open in which so many Australians excelled. We have now crowned Canberra's first ever grand slam champion in Nick Kyrgios," she said. "Combined with Ash Barty breaking a 44-year drought to win the Women's Singles and Dylan Alcott's sensational results we know future generations will be inspired to pick up a racquet and the new facility in Amaroo will allow that to happen for its immediate surrounds. "This is a great next step and we look forward to further progress as our great sport continues to grow rapidly."

