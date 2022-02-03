coronavirus,

Police have encouraged workers and visitors to avoid the Parliamentary Triangle after police and protesters clashed on Wednesday afternoon. ACT Policing said protest activity was ongoing and disruptions were expected to continue into next week. A range of protest groups are congregating at locations within the Parliamentary Triangle area and are regularly moving from illegal camping locations to other locations in the area including government buildings. Police advised disruptions to roads, paths, open spaces and offices may occur. "Where Parliamentary Triangle workers have the ability to do so, and in consultation with their employer, alternate work locations could be considered," they said. "Walkers, joggers and cyclists should assess their need to move through the area." This comes after protesters illegally camping on the Patrick White lawns refused to move on at the direction of ACT Policing on Wednesday. Three people will face court charged with assault and obstructing police. Police expect disruptions in the area to continue into next week and police or protest activity may occur with little or no notice. READ ALSO: While ACT Policing recognises the rights of people to peacefully protest, when illegal actions take place the people responsible will be dealt with in accordance with the law, police said. The anti-vaccination mandate protests started on Monday, with various rallies and marches continuing throughout the week. The Canberra Times understands the group - part of the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination rally - are planning to stay until February 8, when Parliament will sit, or when their demands are met. More protesters are travelling to Canberra from around Australia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

