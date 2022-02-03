news, latest-news,

There are still plenty of ways to celebrate the Lunar Festival or Chinese New Year in Canberra over the next couple of weeks. On Friday at 7.30pm at the Dickson Tradies, there will be a Prosperous Mountain Dragon and Lion Dance. It will be performed again next Friday, February 11, from 5.30pm throughout the Dickson Centre. The Canberra Dragon Dance group will perform on Saturday at 7.40pm in Woolley Street, Dickson. There will be a Moon Bear Kung Fu Lion Dance Workshop at 10am on Saturday in Dickson Baptist Church Car Park. IKEA Canberra is even getting in on the act. There will be a special lion dance there at 2pm on Tuesday. The taste of Lunar New Year will also be in the IKEA Restaurant until Tuesday. Kingston local businesses will also celebrate the Lunar New Year with blessings with a performance by the Prosperous Mountain Dragon and Lion Dance group on Saturday from 10am to 11.30am. All the action will be in Jardine Street and Green Square in Kingston, starting at Book Cow Bookshop( 47 Jardine Street) then continuing down Jardine Street towards Winning Appliances and return back up Jardine Street, ending in Green Square at about 11:30am. There will also be free performances of the lion dance at the Hellenic Club of Canberra in Woden in the foyer at 7.30pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. The club is also hosting yum cha, bookings essential.

