Times Past: February 4, 1981

The discovery of a new star was announced by two astronomers of ANU on this day in 1981. An international team of astronomers working at the ANU's Mount Stromlo and Siding Spring Observatories discovered the star being "born" outside of the Milky Way. The star was a protostar, meaning it had not yet begun "twinkling" by emitting visible light, and was only being "born". It began as an aggregation of dust and gas, and would become a star over the next million years or so, once the inner core's temperature reached about 5 million degrees, and the surrounding dust vaporised. The announcement of the star was made at Mount Stromlo by two of the astronomers, Dr Harry Hyland and Dr Terry Jones, both from ANU. The other members were Dr Ian Gatly, of the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope in Hawaii, and Dr Eric Becklin, of the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility in Hawaii. The astronomers estimated the star was under 100,000 years old. While it was 1000 times the diameter of the sun, it was only around one-millionth as dense. The Minister for Science and Technology, David Thomson, said the discovery was an achievement which would keep Australian astronomy in the forefront of world science. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13923547

