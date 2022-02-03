coronavirus,

The ACT has recorded 529 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. There are 63 people in hospital with COVID-19 and one in intensive care who is also under ventilation. The cases were diagnosed from 317 PCR tests and 212 rapid tests bringing the active total to 3183. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 51.8 per cent of people have received their booster with 71.2 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, teenagers between the age of 16 and 18 are being encouraged to get their third jab after becoming eligible on Thursday. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) provided advice that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective for teenagers. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 12,632 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths as hospital admissions continue to trend downward. There are 2578 people are in hospital with the virus, with 160 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double-vaccinated, while 40.7 per cent have had their third dose. Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated with 41 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 34 deaths and 12,157 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 5588 from PCR tests and 6569 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 66,648. Hospital patients with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 752 with 82 people in intensive care, and 29 on a ventilator.

