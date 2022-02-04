video,

Puppets, face-painting, clowns, music and great food were some of the many highlights of the third annual and first dry Belconnen Community Festival held in 1991.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/5e8825d0-ec99-49f5-bef2-96d8346fb5c1.jpg/r0_593_5000_3418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg