Check out my new outfit. It's dope, right? Yes, it is dope. And sick, and rad. I'm not being cool, I'm being literal. These pants, with their cheery print, floaty vibes and lustrous texture, are dope. As in dopamine, the feelgood neurotransmitter. I am dopamine dressing. Clothing choices under the influence? They're not the smartest. Like that time I packed my weekend bag after Friday mojitos, opened it at my destination and found a wardrobe consisting only of aprons and a ski visor. Style needs a clear head, I always say. But that's the idea of dopamine dressing: mindfulness. It's a huge wellbeing trend for 2022. All the style bibles like Vogue are into it, which is a pleasant surprise because let's face it, high fashion isn't the place you'd normally expect to pursue inner peace. OK, sartorial spiritual advisor - tell me how it works. Research shows our clothes can lift our vibe in all kinds of ways. Colour is a biggie. Colour therapy is an ancient practice that harnesses the mood-altering power of different shades. Some colours promote calm; others energise or inspire. Right now, the runways are a riot of rainbow hues. It's like fashion swallowed a toy store. Anything but black is the new black. And this sheds light on our collective psyche, right? Exactly. All those upbeat shades reflect our post-pandemic optimism. Farewell stay-at-home grey hoodie, hello hot pink party pants. What if your look is more monochrome? Nothing lifts the spirits quite like a perfect little black dress. Totally dope. Clothes are personal, and the whole point of dopamine dressing is finding your own sweet spot. After all, while colour therapy says blue is a calming hue, that's not going to work for you if it's the style signature of your toxic ex or bullying boss. Dopamine dressing means wearing whatever evokes your version of happy, with textures, palette and even memory associations; garments that stroke your skin and your ego and inspire positivity. Need inspo? Little kids do it instinctively: gumboots and a tutu paired with a pirate hat just because it all feels so damn good right now? Dope. The hoodie is banished to the bottom drawer, and my feelgood frock is ready to rock. Thank you, fairy godmother. We shall go to the ball!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jess.wallace/1d4e6bdc-54cf-4e0f-8c8a-3cc8dcff81a8.jpg/r1897_58_6720_2783_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg