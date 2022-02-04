comment, editorial, work from home, APS news, ANU, business, public service news, Andrew Barr, Omicron, COVID

As the federal government expects people to take "personal responsibility" in managing COVID, the need for clear and timely information has never been greater. Governments have largely left individuals and families to make their own decisions about their safety in the pandemic. It remains a major adjustment for most people, who are not experienced in making these judgments as new COVID variants spread and the course of the pandemic changes so quickly. Businesses, and employers more generally, are in the same situation. Listening to a recommendation from ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr in the closing days of 2021, many responded to the explosion in Omicron cases by telling staff to resume working from home. This was a sensible move. Now, many are in a wait-and-see phase, considering what to do next as case numbers slowly fall and booster rates slowly climb. More than in previous stages of the pandemic, employers and employees have to muddle through and make the best decisions they can with the current information. Governments have presented no pathway forward other than to "ride out" or "push through" the Omicron wave. In many ways, there is more uncertainty now than there was in the belly of the ACT lockdown last year, when Canberrans at least knew that freedoms would be incrementally tied to achieving vaccination targets. Employers, both in the private and public sectors, have to weigh up their needs against the safety of employees in deciding whether to bring them into the office or tell them to work from home. While many have found they can operate with a remote workforce, full work-from-home arrangements aren't the optimal situation for all employers or employees. Equally, it is important for employers to be flexible about working from home, especially in the pandemic. Left to work out the best way forward for themselves, employers are going different directions. The Australian National University has called for students and staff to return to campus for the first semester, if they can. It's given a long outline of the safety measures it's taking for people coming back. The University of Canberra also plans to return to campus, although there has been pushback from staff. Public service agencies were due to begin reviewing their work-from-home arrangements late last month, although the Australian Public Service Commission has advised them to be flexible about working from home. It would be easier to make decisions about returning to workplaces if health authorities and governments gave employers a better idea of what they see as the way forward. This might give employers and employees the information they need to have constructive conversations about returning to workplaces, when they disagree. The ACT government has drawn attention to an underwhelming take-up of boosters in Canberra, which raises questions about the city's preparedness for a return to workplaces. It remains unclear just what level of booster coverage authorities would like to see before Canberrans take next steps such as leaving work-from-home arrangements. The ACT government earlier this week recommended Canberrans continue working from home, where it suits them and their employer, in February. Seemingly, the government wants to minimise outbreaks driven by workplace transmission while it monitors the impact on case numbers of school recommencing and holidays ending. The government might change its advice about working from home once it's seen the results. Meanwhile, employers remain in limbo. They can't stay there for long. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36i7SKuzkApKRqnK2hWiW9n/7a1bea29-85e1-482a-8647-09a031e6a656.jpg/r14_213_3995_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg