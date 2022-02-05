Highlighting the trick to a quick glow

life-style, life,

What's the secret to a beautiful, dewy complexion? Keeping hydrated and active will definitely help, but using a highlighter can also create the glow you're after. Australian make-up artist and founder of Christina Sikalias Beauty, Christina Sikalias shares her tips on how to achieve the look. What tools do you need? My favourite way to apply highlighter is with a fluffy tapered brush. Its smaller tip allows you to focus on the specific area you want to highlight like cheekbones, the tip or bridge of the nose, cupid's bow and décolletage. The trick is to use highlighter sparingly and slowly build it up where you want to achieve a more intense irresistible glow. What shade should you look for? Highlighters typically come in two shades, pink or peach. Pink tones work best for fair or light skin and even light to medium skin. For medium skin tones, warm shades of peach and gold work best. What can you do if you've gone too far? Yes, there is such a thing as too much highlighter! Make sure to brush on small amounts at a time and blend, blend, blend. If you've applied too much, you can end up looking oily, shiny and sweaty. A quick fix is to dab and blend a tiny amount of foundation over the top, which will help reduce the glow. How long should it last? Highlighters can provide an all-day glow if you've prepped skin well and chosen the correct formula. Prep the skin by cleansing your face and applying a lightweight moisturiser that layers well under make-up, you can also use a thin layer of makeup primer for added staying power. Then apply your chosen foundation. The highlighter formula will be determined by your foundation and skin type. A creamy highlighter works well on dry skin and can be applied before or after foundation. Whereas a powder formula is better for oilier skin types and should be applied as the last step in your make-up routine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/4fa1043d-70f7-4091-9cec-d34f84e134f0.JPG/r0_2076_3648_4137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg