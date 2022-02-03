coronavirus, act policing, anti-vaccine mandate, freedom rally, anti-vaxxers, convoy to canberra

Two ACT police officers have been counselled after footage emerged of them appearing to celebrate the use of capsicum spray against anti-vaccine mandate protesters during a tense confrontation on Wednesday afternoon. The two officers appeared to salute each other using their capsicum spray cans, in a manner that mimicked a "cheers", according to footage captured on a live social media feed during the heated incident. The footage, which has been shared a number of times through various social media platforms, showed a number of officers earlier deploying capsicum spray into the crowd that had encircled them and were chanting "you serve us". The crowd of protesters quickly grew aggressive and surrounded police after a woman, who had been dancing, obstructed the pathway of a police officer and appeared to be lightly shoved aside. The woman retaliated by shoving the officer's shoulder and a number of nearby police officers responded by moving in to arrest her, resulting in the escalating series of events. Other live videos showed a number of the protesters had been affected by the spray while police arrested one woman and two men. The woman, Kerrie Lynne Woolley, 66, pleaded not guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday to charges of assaulting a frontline community service provider and resisting a public official. Another two men were charged with obstructing police and faced court on Thursday. ACT Ambulance Service paramedics attended to treat two people with minor injuries on Wednesday after police retreated but no one was taken to hospital. While the two officers who appeared in the footage have been counselled by senior officers, an ACT Policing spokesperson said it was pleased with the response otherwise. READ ALSO: "ACT Policing is generally happy with the overall response from officers in what was an escalating and violent situation yesterday afternoon," a spokesperson said. The anti-vaccination mandate protesters arrived on Monday, where a group of people congregated on the Parliament House lawn, before setting up a campsite on the Patrick White Lawns near the National Library later that afternoon. They also rallied outside the National Press Club as the Prime Minister made an address on Tuesday. The Canberra Times understands the group - part of the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination rally - are planning on staying in the capital until at least February 8, when Parliament will return for its first sitting week of the year. More protesters are expected to travel to Canberra from around Australia over the weekend. Police have encouraged workers and visitors to avoid the Parliamentary Triangle with protest activity and disruptions expected to continue into next week. "Where Parliamentary Triangle workers have the ability to do so, and in consultation with their employer, alternate work locations could be considered," they said. "Walkers, joggers and cyclists should assess their need to move through the area."

