news, latest-news, Horse racing, Sport, Gratz Vella, Romeo Vella, Federal Handicap, TAB, Thoroughbred Park

Veteran Canberra trainer Gratz Vella is eyeing off a second straight Federal Handicap at Thoroughbred Park, as Romeo Vella looks to repeat the recent heroics of stablemate Major Time. The seven-year-old has hit peak form in recent months, winning three of his last five starts, including two of his last three on his home track. "When you get old it takes you a bit longer to get moving - and it's the same with horses," Vella said. "He's a seven-year-old now so I knew he'd need a few runs to reach peak fitness but once he got there he's been able to maintain it and his recent record speaks for that. "He's up in class but the small field will suit. The way he has been racing, I'm confident he will handle it and be very competitive." SCORSEY'S SAUCE - Former leading jockey John Scorse provides all the tips you need for the Canberra races Canberra Thoroughbred Park, Friday, February 4, 2022 Best Bet: Race 6 No 2 Fourmadec - Showed good ability in 1st preparation with a strong maiden win and was even better in defeat at the carnival, he will win much better races than this Race 1: No 1 Black Tahitian - Resuming here for leading yard off strong city trial win, down the track in Maribyrnong trial Flemington spring carnival, looks the one No 5 Mrs Patmore - Well bred filly who tried hard on debut when second here this t/d, should improve and is the logical danger No 3 Cool Amigo - Solid trial placing at Goulburn, watch market No 6 Lethal Lady - Next best Race 2: No 4 Mookareena - Honest mare resuming here with good first up record, suited in small field and draws to get a nice trail, should go close No 1 Banger - Never far away but hasn't won for a while, deserves the top weight but will need all the favours No 6 Romeo Vella - Racing in career best form winning 3 from last 5 in lower bm races, up in grade now but has the limit weight No 5 Rapidity - Place best Race 3: No 4 Miss Givings - Exposed form is only fair here so going with this unraced filly, looked very good in only trial in august, well drawn for debut, watch market closely No 5 Sojo - Lightly raced for a 5yo mare, she has shown glimpses of ability, didn't handle the heavy last time, consider here No 8 Ella Amelia - Trialled well before placing on debut, forgive her unplaced run on heavy at Nowra, resuming here, watch market No 1 Promise Bay - Next best Race 4: No 6 Mediaro - Good effort on debut to just miss in strong provincial maiden, drawn to get the right run here given the eight metre rail, a repeat of last run will be enough No 5 Defcon One - Improving with each run and looking for this distance, finished strongly last time to place at Kembla, likely to race back is the worry No 7 Outback Club - Made good ground late on debut at Kembla when unfancied in the market, can only be improved by that and extra trip a bonus No 4 Woodson - Next best Race 5: No 6 Allgemeine - Can't wait to see this exiting filly in action here off a let up, shooting for the hat-trick here off two impressive wins, has the turn of foot to get out of trouble No 4 Important Product - Solid effort to run them down at Cowra last start, drawn to get a nice run and has the blinkers on again No 5 Jac the Great - Honest mare who is rarely far from the action, freshened up and back to 1200 will suit, looks to be enough speed to suit her No 3 Wilkshire - Next best Race 6 No 2 Fourmadec - Resuming off long break but has shown good promise in his only two runs to date, very well placed in class one company, if he is ready then he will win No 4 Benyatta - Resumed for new yard and scored a strong maiden win, then went to a class two and was unsuited, better placed here No 6 Yesterday's Gone - Racing well and suited up to 1200 this time, exotics chance No 9 Hey Dugee - Next best Race 7: No 6 Oh No Mikki - Good prospect, won two in a row last prep with another 2 placings, resumes here from good draw and looks very hard to beat No 13 Red Kanzi - Very smart mare who is mostly her own worst enemy, resuming from awkward draw here but can upset here if the breaks go her way No 4 Brothers of Antrim - Very impressive first up which has been the case in all three 1st up wins, he needs to back that up to win this, see 2nd up form No 9 Eurosay - Place chance Race 8: No 7 Forever You - Very well bred staying mare who scored a easy win in class 1 maiden at Kembla at her first run over this trip, looks the winner here No 5 King Ratel - Only win in ten runs was this t/d in march, comes here after three runs in city company, the danger No 8 Sprout Wings - Consistent mare who has ran second in her last four runs, put her in the exotics again No 2 Destacado - Next best

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9GmafuLUGQX3g2KkJcReNh/2a2c9989-d034-446e-8105-e6efaee5bd51.jpg/r0_61_1195_736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg