The ACT Speedway is up and racing for the start of the 2022 season this weekend. Enjoy an action-packed family night out on Saturday, with racing from 5.30pm at the speedway, on Pialligo Avenue, Fairbairn. Spectator gates will open at 4pm. Tickets can be purchased from eventbrite.com There will be a canteen, limited grandstand seating and spectators are welcome to bring their own chair. The ACT Production Sedan Title, RSA Street Stockers, GP Midgets, Southern 4s and SSA Junior Sedans will be in action on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/3d0920c5-8fef-4999-99db-030b3a3eee6e.jpg/r3_90_959_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg