University of Canberra staff say their employer has not done enough to eliminate risks posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and have referred the university to WorkSafe ACT. The dispute has thrown into doubt the return to on-campus learning from Monday, February 7, as workers push for remote learning to continue in semester one. National Tertiary Education Union University of Canberra branch president Dr Craig Applegate said it seemed the decision to return to campus had been made unilaterally by university management. "There is considerable unease, anxiety and, in some cases, anger at the way the proposed return to campus has been approached. Staff feel that they haven't been consulted, but directed to return to campus," Dr Applegate said. "Staff at UC are not just worried about contracting COVID-19 themselves, but bringing it home to their families - including vulnerable aged parents or very young children." The union wrote to vice-chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon on January 28, stating members were concerned the university had not sourced adequate supplies of rapid antigen tests and masks for the beginning of semester. They urged the university management to continue with remote learning as a means to eliminate the risks posed by the Omicron variant, in line with Chief Minister Andrew Barr's comments encouraging Canberrans to work from home where possible in February. In a response on Wednesday, Prof Nixon rejected the suggestion the university had not complied with work health and safety laws. He wrote workers had been consulted on numerous occasions through surveys, formal communications and informal discussions with managers. READ MORE: In January, four staff members and 38 students living in residences had COVID-19 on campus. Prof Nixon said the university was confident it was providing staff and students with a safe campus to work and study. "We believe that we have put measures in place in line with ACT Health guidelines and advice, along with flexible working arrangements, to meet the varying needs of our community," he said. "We enjoy a good working relationship with the NTEU and we will continue to work through their and their members' concerns." He called a snap town hall meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the issues, but this did not allay the concerns of the NTEU. The union wrote to WorkSafe Commissioner Jacqueline Agius on Thursday afternoon to request the regulator's intervention to resolve the issue. NTEU ACT division secretary Dr Lachlan Clohesy said the decision to call in WorkSafe wasn't made lightly and hoped it would result in the university delaying the return to campus. "It would be disappointing if university management were to push ahead without adequate consideration of the health and safety of their staff and students," Dr Clohesy said. "If that isn't the case, we'll be looking at all available options."

