So, by Thursday, some on Twitter had dropped the fascination with bread and milk prices and had moved on to savaging the dress sense of the Prime Minister's family. Charming. One Twitter user, who prides herself on "supporting FAIRNESS", posted a photograph of Scott Morrison, his wife Jenny and their daughters Abbey, 14, and Lily, 12. With the comment: "Seriously, who are these people? This is one step away from the Amish #auspol." If she was expecting a deluge of digital high fives, she was sorely mistaken. Rather than a pile-on on the PM's family, Twitter actually rallied to their defence, stating the bleeding obvious: whatever you think of Scott Morrison, leave his family out of it, especially his young daughters. One reply: "Young girls should not be on your radar, young girls have enough to deal with with out you tweeting insults." Another: "I'm old enough to remember it wasn't acceptable to comment on then Prime Minister Gillard's sartorial choices. Suddenly, it's okay to mock the children of the PM?" The Tweeter was also quickly schooled on current fashion trends. Her "Amish" reference, appeared, however incorrectly, to suggest, that the Morrison women were somehow subjugated, in the thrall of men, banished to wearing sweeping, floor-length dresses that protected their modesty. And just to drill down on that, when someone asked what was around Jenny's neck, the original tweeter answered: "Her leash." You cannot make this up. Listen, these girls are on trend. Twitter quickly revealed that Jenny Morrison's dress was by hot Aussie label Zimmerman. It certainly didn't look like flour sacks hand-sewn together by candlelight in a barn in Pennsylvania. And the maxi dresses, puffy sleeves, mid-calf dresses worn by them in the photograph are everywhere, from H&M catalogues to Gwyneth Paltrow on the cover of the latest Architectural Digest. Is Gwynnie Amish, too? And let's just talk about where the Morrisons were when the photograph was taken - at an Australia Day celebration in Canberra in Commonwealth Park that included a citizenship ceremony. For anyone who has attended these citizenship ceremonies, they are truly joyful events as people from all over the world officially become Australian residents, all genuinely thrilled by the rare honour of having the Prime Minister in attendance, whether that be Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, or Malcolm Turnbull. The new citizens and their families are usually dressed to the nines because the day is special. And, for the Morrisons to make an extra effort, too, in what they wore, spoke volumes. It's about showing respect. Imagine the outcry if the girls had turned up in torn jeans and midriff tops, slouching in the background on their phones? The photograph of the Morrisons on his official Facebook page got 29,000 likes. Not everyone is so bitter and twisted. And, in case it even needed saying, two days later, Jenny Morrison was with her husband in Cairns, in another stylish ensemble, with a lower neckline, and bare arms, ready for the hot weather. That's not very Amish-y. Remember how fiercely the Clintons protected their shy, gawky teenage daughter Chelsea when they were in the White House? Being the son or daughter of a political leader would never be easy. Maybe, the United States' new ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, might have more to say on that when she arrives in Canberra sometime this year.

