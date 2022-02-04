news, latest-news,

The Canberra jeweller where tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios gets his ear bling has also supplied all the wedding rings for this season of Married at First Sight. Unique Diamonds in Braddon landed the exclusive deal to supply wedding rings to the grooms and brides for the current season of Nine's hit reality TV show. Sales manager Mia Somerville said the producers of the show found them via social media. "It was a bit of a funny story," she said. "They actually called the shop probably mid last year. And I almost hung up on them because we get a lot of marketing calls. "So I reluctantly took their call and they said, 'We found you on social media and we'd love to discuss with you rings for the show'. "The past two years, we've put a lot of effort into our social media, we hired a social media person and she's been amazing for our brand online, so I just think it was through that." Mia can't say how many rings Unique Diamonds supplied (no spoilers here) but says she was given just each person's ring size and the kind of gold colour they preferred. The men's were worth about $1000 and the women's $2000. "No two rings were the same," she said. "Most of them got the colour they wanted, but it was all done very much in advance." Mia is a fan of the show. "I've watched pretty much every season from the past. The drama's good," she said. "I think the contestants seem a little bit more into it this year, I don't know. That's the vibe I've gotten so far." It's the rings. "Must be," Mia said, with a laugh. Unique Diamonds also has the exclusive contract for any other jewellery bought during the season by any contestant. Say, if a husband bought his wife a bracelet at some point. "That may or may not happen," Mia said.

