Bang the drum for Latin fiesta at Mercure Canberra

After a successful debut in October, another outdoor concert will be held at the Mercure Canberra - aka the historic former Ainslie Hotel in Braddon. In a great example of COVID-era innovation, the hotel had the musicians playing outside in its courtyard gardens, performing on a footbridge, while guests watched from the room balconies or below at picnic spots. It meant punters got live entertainment, performers got a gig and it was all done with safety in mind. Mercure general manager Lukas Wilfling said the hotel would continue holding similar events. "It's a win-win situation for all and that's what's so exciting about it, to be honest," he said. The next concert is on Saturday, February 19 - a summer Latin fiesta, including a Brazilian barbecue. Bands performing will be the four-piece dub band the Shadow Ministers, Los Chavos and Raio De Sol and DJ De De da Cruz. It's going to be big, fun and colourful. "I think it's really unique, intimate outdoor space and it's really wonderful to be part of it," Claire Lariosa from Raio De Sol said. "We have a whole range of Brazilian instruments including drums and bells and shakers. Think of Rio Carnival." Book a room with a balcony for up to six people or snare picnic at mecurecanberra.com.au or ring 6243 0000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/91025a31-e2de-49bc-9955-ecf4b5fb3b68.jpg/r10_564_4022_2831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg