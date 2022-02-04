coronavirus,

The ACT has recorded 449 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday as numbers drop below 500 for the first time since January 1. In addition, ACT Health has announced the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19. The brings the death toll to 26 for the ACT. There are 65 people in hospital with COVID-19 and one in intensive care who is also under ventilation. The cases were diagnosed from 1772 PCR tests and 1182 rapid tests bringing the active total to 2954. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 53.2 per cent of people have received their booster with 71.9 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, the ACT government wants Canberrans to keep using the Check In CBR app, despite no longer using it for contact tracing. "We need to be ready for the next thing, the next wave of COVID-19," ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said. "We can expect another wave of COVID through winter and we need to be planning for that, and we've seen the Check In CBR app to date has been an incredibly useful tool," she said, The minister said the government may still require Canberrans to check in to large events, and was working to automate the app. She also said it was useful for people who tested positive and wanted to remember where they had been. "When [nightclubs] reopen and dancing is allowed again, those might be the kinds of venues that we'd be looking at retaining a check-in for," she said. "Work is being done in the background ... to enable automation of people to be alerted if they have been at same location as someone who's subsequently tested positive for COVID-19." MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 10,698 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths as the number of fatalities remain high despite dropping hospitalisations. There are 2494 people are in hospital with the virus, with 160 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double-vaccinated, while 42.8 per cent have had their third dose. Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated with 41.6 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 36 deaths and 11,240 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 3889 from PCR tests and 7351 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 65,968. Hospital patients with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 707 with 79 people in intensive care, and 29 on a ventilator.

