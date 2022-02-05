Times Past: February 5, 1987

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

There was a backlog of 12,000 parking breaches in the ACT on this day in 1987. Throughout 1986, around 100,000 parking infringement notices had been issued, with a total of 5930 motorists prosecuted after failing to pay their fines. This number was going to rise over the next six months as a special magistrate would begin hearing parking infringements breaches at the rate of 300 per day. The Department of Territories' Merv McDonald said motorists could expect to receive a summons for failing to pay their fines. "There is a mistaken belief by some motorists that the department does not proceed to prosecute for parking infringements in the ACT and those of interstate drivers," Mr McDonad explained. He advised motorists should pay the notices as soon as possible to save themselves money and further potential delays. Mr McDonald said he heard a range of excuses for non-payment of infringements, the most common being "I forgot" and "I didn't receive the notice". He said he had even seen motorists remove a fine from his own windscreen and place it on another car, in the hopes the driver would not read the fine closely and just pay it themselves. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13035595

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/ec42650e-9e09-46f1-ae35-f5d779880646.png/r110_132_495_350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg