Times Past: February 6, 1984

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

A Chinese takeaway shop in Garran had received a visit from an unusual customer, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1984. The previous day, former United States President, Jimmy Carter, his wife Rosalynn, and their entourage dined at the Mascot Chinese Restaurant in Garran during a brief visit to Canberra. Shihkwei Huang was the owner of the restaurant, and had previously worked as a chef at the US embassy in Canberra for 18 years before opening his restaurant. Also at the lunch was former US ambassador to Australia, Philip Alston. According to Mr Carter, Mr Huang had been very popular, saying that he was "a great favourite of all the ambassadors, particularly the ones that I sent over when I was president." Mr Carter had been visiting Australia to attend the opening of the Young Presidents' Conference in Melbourne, and Mr Huang opened his premises specially for the lunch, so Mr Carter could visit during his short trip to Canberra. See https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12867880

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/b8461498-68dd-4576-80cf-506a177c66e3.jpg/r174_527_3919_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg