While its origins can be traced back to India at least 5000 years ago as a means of reaching enlightenment, modern day yoga is incredibly diverse. Whether you prefer to focus on strength, relaxation, breathing or spirituality, there's a yoga practice that can benefit everyone, whatever your stage of life. "Yoga is accessible to absolutely anybody, irrespective of age, fitness level or mobility," says Jo White, a qualified yoga instructor who's been teaching in regional Australia for 20 years. According to Jo, some of the more common styles are: Hatha yoga. A traditional yoga practice in its purest form. Suitable for anyone looking for yoga steeped in tradition, it covers yoga asana (yoga poses), pranayama (breathing), meditation and relaxation. Ashtanga yoga. A series of specific asana taught in order and made famous by Madonna and Sting. A very strong and demanding practice that would appeal to those who like routine and a very physically challenging practice. Iyengar yoga. A more static practice, it includes the use of props including straps, chairs, blocks and walls. This style would appeal to those who like detailed instructions with a focus on alignment. Bikram yoga. A set of 26 asana practiced twice over a 90 minute period in almost 40° heat with 40 per cent humidity. Appeals to those who like to sweat, someone who wants to challenge themselves physically and mentally, and those who like routine. Yin yoga. Great for those wanting to increase flexibility, or a slower paced class. Poses are held up to five minutes, designed to increase circulation in the joints and improve flexibility, supporting the body with bolsters, blankets, and blocks to allow gravity to do the work. Restorative yoga. Poses are held for at least five minutes, but often longer. You might only work with a handful of poses in one practice. Most poses will provide subtle benefits for the physical body, with the emphasis on calming the mind. Given there are so many different styles to choose, Jo notes that it's possible to practice yoga from a chair, (including a wheelchair) or even a bed. "Many poses can be adapted for those who are not mobile, but even then yoga does not have to be about the physical," she says. "Breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation can be performed laying in a bed." How do you know what's right for you? Like anything else, it'll come down to personal choice. "You might find a teacher you resonate with but don't like their style of yoga - or vice versa," says Jo. "Some people want the physical challenge, some are looking for a stretch, others are wanting some 'me time', seeking relaxation and meditation. Some folk are drawn to the spiritual side. It is as simple as shopping around until you find the right fit. "A good place to start is Yoga Australia. They are the peak body for registered yoga teachers and you can rest assured that any teacher listed with them has done the appropriate yoga teacher training and has satisfied all other criteria, including teaching hours, continued professional development and first aid."

