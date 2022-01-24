first aid, COVID-19, skills, health, safety, red cross, australian red cross

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. And with many Australians forgoing first aid training in the past two years, now is the perfect time for a refresher. Red Cross First Aid Regional Area Leader for Queensland and the Northern Territory, Deb Lowe, said that everyone should consider learning first aid as they are skills for life. "We encourage everyone to sign up for a face-to-face or online first aid course, and to download the first aid app or the first aid guide to make sure you're ready to help out in an emergency," she said. "At Red Cross, your safety and the safety of our trainers is important to us. That's why we have carefully planned how we can deliver our training courses safely." Throughout the pandemic the Australian Red Cross has been hosting online workshops demonstrating how first aid procedures can be administered in a way that can help to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. "Of course, nothing beats hands-on time with a trainer who can guide, coach, and provide feedback to build your confidence. First aid skills are transferable, lifelong skills that everyone should know," Ms Lowe said. "Research suggests more than 80 percent of Australians would be worried about catching COVID in a first-aid emergency, with 57 percent unsure if they would step in to help in an emergency. "We encourage every Australian to learn COVID-safe first aid skills so they can feel confident to help if needed." Despite 9 in 10 Australians having witnessed at least one incident requiring medical attention, such as heart attack or anaphylaxis, only 40 percent of Australians have a CPR qualification. "It's interesting that most injuries occur in the home, followed by the workplace, yet many Australians are not trained in how to handle an emergency situation," Ms Lowe said. "At Australian Red Cross, we're committed to arming all people, from the young to the young at heart, with the skills and knowledge they need to help out in an emergency," she said. To find out more about registering your interest and to download the free first aid resources visit redcross.org.au/firstaid.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CUMg5RtznJ45Jw7CnxGnuV/a7e2a6eb-18a2-4a44-8433-4b48a20098b1.jpg/r0_344_6755_4161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg