Police have confirmed a protester has been arrested after ammunition and a firearm were discovered in their possession. A 44-year-old man was arrested following the execution of a search warrant. Police allege a loaded modified rifle was located in his vehicle and he is expected to be charged with the possession of an illegal firearm. He will also face multiple traffic offences in relation to the roadworthiness of his vehicle. This comes as police forcibly removed vehicles and camping gear from an illegal campsite on the Patrick White Lawns on Friday. Police said the operation was peaceful and no arrests were made in relation to crowd behaviour. READ ALSO: Four vehicles were towed from the location after their owners refused to move them. A small amount of camping and other equipment was also seized by police. ACT Policing said it would like to thank the community for its patience while multiple road closures and diversions were in place on Friday. Due to planned and unplanned events in the area, traffic disruptions may continue to occur in the Parliamentary Triangle area in the coming days, it said. A group of anti-vaccine mandate protesters started camping at the site on Monday and held various rallies across Canberra before things turned ugly on Wednesday when a woman allegedly obstructed the pathway of a police officer and appeared to be lightly shoved aside. Three people were arrested and faced charges. They also rallied outside the National Press Club as the Prime Minister made an address on Tuesday. The protesters are part of an international Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination movement inspired by similar protests overseas. More to come.

