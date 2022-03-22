The Canberra Times
Canberra vets beg for 'kindness' as chronic staff shortage shuts doors

By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 22 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:45am
Joanne Hagan's German Shorthaired Pointer Wanda was lucky to survive a bite from a brown snake. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

In Canberra, a severe shortage of vets and shockingly high suicide rate has been blamed on abusive pet owners, low pay and gruelling working conditions.

Lanie Tindale

