Where are the politicians apparently supporting this rabble?

It seems Canberra has been invaded by another group of people who mistake "human rights" for "personal liberties" and "democracy" for "I want things my way". They've taken up camping around the National Library, which has as much to do with the Federal Parliament as, say, Bunnings Belconnen. And so they mill around, making it difficult for ordinary citizens and workers in Canberra to do their job but otherwise not inconveniencing or impacting the federal government in the slightest. I wonder where those great bastions of "personal liberties" in our Coalition government are? Why is George Christensen not at the front of this grand parade? Why is Craig Kelly not addressing them every day? Surely Gerard Rennick, Alex Antic and Matt Canavan should be out there at the vanguard, telling them how vital their protest is and how as politicians they are representing the views of these "freedom lovers"? Funny how the politicians that spout the same views on commercial radio and TV programs are suddenly absent when having to address the people whose views they apparently share. Senator Seselja is correct in urging the territory government to reconsider its planning policies (Zed Seselja renews call for west Murrumbidgee development, February 3). The government has consistently failed to provide evidence to justify its infill policy, and its exclusion of west Murrumbidgee and Kowen from development and light rail. Rigorous assessments of alternative settlement areas are required. Such assessments would identify the relative merit and scope for development, including ecological impact; bushfire risk and amelioration; water, sewer, stormwater and transport infrastructure costs (including in the case of west Murrumbidgee the costs of bridging the Murrumbidgee); housing potential and facilities required to service that population, including schools, retail and community facilities; support for metropolitan centres; and travel costs, which may be lower than previously anticipated due to increased working from home. Such assessments and their public availability would reassure the community that the future development of Canberra is soundly based. I was one of the many who was shocked by the passing of Alan Foskett. I first met Alan when the Narrabundah comittee approached him to co-ordinate the writing of a book, Home for the Workers. I was lucky to get my family history in the book. He also wrote the books The Molonglo Mystery about the internment camp in Molonglo. He was also the author of the book A Home in the Capital, about hostel life for all those coming to Canberra to work for the public service. Alan also wrote many books about clubs and also suburbs. He will be sorely missed. There is much that could be said in response to Jeremy Leibler (Israel 'apartheid' claims hurt Amnesty's moral standing, February 4).Two claims stand out. Leibler seems to have conflated the existence of Israel with the existence of Israel as a Jewish state. It is only since the Nation-State Law of 2018 that the Jewish state has gained legal standing. This was not the beginning of the application of the apartheid term, but it worked to further cement a reality. It is an oft-repeated line that the Palestinians have rejected statehood. When one looks at the context of the moments in history when statehood was on the table, it would have been amazing if the terms had been accepted. Meanwhile, the status quo very much suits the state of Israel. Amnesty International has gathered evidence over four years, and the report brings together much that is wrong for all the people of Israel and Palestine. It comes as no surprise that the meticulously prepared report by Amnesty International has been met by hysterical denial from the Israel lobby. This, despite abundant evidence that Israel is implementing apartheid, with similar conclusions reached by Human Rights Watch, B'Tselem, Desmond Tutu, Jimmy Carter and many others. Last year a poll of Jewish voters in the United States, conducted by the Jewish Electorate Institute, revealed that 25 per cent believe Israel is an apartheid state. This rises to 38 per cent for those under 40. Denial has been the tool used by Israel propagandists for decades to pretend it does not colonise, demolish homes, crops, schools and hospitals, build separatist roads, determine citizenship and belonging. Denial means they dont have to face the awful truth. As Netanhyahu said: "Israel is not a state of all its citizens. "According to the basic nationality law we passed, Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people - and only it." This manufactured outrage is a calculated effort to deflect from the real issue: 54 years of occupation, dispossession and apartheid. Once again we are to have absurd Western (sic) biases inserted into the history curriculum by political ideologues aided and abetted by bureaucrats and consultants, most of whom fled the chalkface as soon as they decently could. This retired teacher's hopes rest with the many dedicated and diligent classroom teachers who will demonstrate their integrity by interpreting the documents to achieve the best and fairest outcomes for students. Teachers are not programmable robots, and will continue to bring intellectual honesty to the classroom. Apparently Defence Minister Dutton shielded his department from the decision to ditch the French submarine contract, leaving his secretary to assure the project head that all was well, just days before the announcement. Was the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, co-funded by the US arms industry, the driver of this decision? Zed Seselja claims that the climate independents are "simply a front for the Greens and Labor" (Donations battle on in Senate race, February 3). It is because voters do not feel they are being listened to by the two major parties that they are turning to the independents. Recent polling shows that the vast majority of voters favour strong climate policies, including a substantial reduction in carbon emissions within the next decade. Carbon pollution is a scientific phenomenon which does not have any political affiliation. Canberrans are quite capable of making up their own minds who they vote for and why, independent of the government's scare tactics. The isolation of remote communities in the NT, South Australia and WA due to overwhelming torrential rain calls for the federal government to step in, as they did to assist Tonga with military flights. And while the PM doesn't fill the sandbags, doesn't man the pumps, doesn't fly the planes and obviously, at times, doesn't give a dam about those who won't return him to government, he needs to get with reality. The country is crying out for leadership. What level of credibility Scott Morrison still holds onto is diminishing daily. This moment in our nation's hour of need is the Prime Minister's time to demonstrate what his true colours really are. The results of the poll sponsored by the Climate Council (Ditch fossil fuels for prosperity: poll, February 4) are good news indeed. They are also highly significant; the poll surveyed voters in NSW and Queensland, which are Australia's largest producers of fossil fuels. Users and supporters of fossil fuels may respond with claims such as "Well, 60 per cent is not a very convincing majority". However, the 26 per cent of voters in Queensland, and 19 per cent in NSW, who say their state's future prosperity relies on fossil fuels, is a very convincing minority. The era of fossil fuels in Australia is rapidly approaching its end. With all the correspondence about Scott Morrison in the last few months, has anyone considered that even if the Liberal-National Coalition wins the next election, he may not stay as PM My money would be on Peter Dutton. Let's face it, he is just as ambitious as ScoMo, and twice as ruthless. He is taking a similar path to the PM, too, with all the high-profile portfolios that he would need to be across to be able to do the job. My prediction would be a spill within three months of a Coalition election victory; that, of course, is assuming they do indeed win.

