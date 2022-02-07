Times Past: February 7, 1968

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times reported that a design competition would be held among Australian architects to determine who would design the national art gallery to be built in Canberra. The competition was to be judged by an architect and creative arts specialist, Robin Boyd, the chairman of the National Capital Planning Committee, Sir John Overall, and the vice-president of the Royal Australian Institute of Architects, Mr J. H. McConnell. It was expected that the gallery would cost around $4 million, and to be completed in the early 1970s. Capital Hill was the nominated site for the competition, but the final decision was yet to be made. The architects would submit their work to be judged by June of that year, and the winner would be commissioned to then design the gallery itself. "It is very important that the design of the gallery should reflect the most modern thinking of the present day, that it should be particular to Australia and be an expression of the national character", the Prime Minister said. See https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/14533778

