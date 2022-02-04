news, latest-news, Anti-vaccination protests, convoy to canberra

A Queanbeyan towing business has been forced to shut down its website and remove its phone number from the internet after being targeted by Canberra's anti-vax and sovereign citizen protesters. The company was inundated with negative reviews and calls after it towed the group's cars from outside the National Library of Australia on Friday morning. All States Towing, which has a contract with the Australian Federal Police, received hundreds of one-star reviews from protesters, many of whom are truckers, claiming they were "un-Australian" and "traitors." Owner Zoran Matijevic said he had been "bombarded by calls" and negative reviews from angry protesters. In a statement they said, "We were engaged by ACT Policing to move vehicles that were parked on the grass to a nearby legal parking location today." "We moved cars about 100 meters down the road to a legal parking spot and off the grass. We did not charge any owners of the vehicles to move these cars to legal parking spots. As far as we are aware, all the vehicles are accessible to the owners, they have not been impounded." ACT Policing released a statement confirming "four vehicles were towed from the location after their owners refused to move them". READ MORE: Protesters had set up an illegal camping site on Patrick White Lawns but were moved on by police after they seized equipment and made a arrest for firearm and ammunition possession. In response to the negative reviews, many have posted with positive five-star comments stating the business was "doing their job." Protesters also attacked Young All States Towing, despite it not being the company responsible for the towing of their cars and being located in Victoria. Owner Gary Young said he was "very disappointed in people's reactions" and feared it would damage the reputation of his business. He posted to Facebook saying the business had "nothing to do with the freedom rally towing of their cars". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163350922/c980bb63-8187-4d59-b743-8c726afc3401.jpg/r6_128_2394_1477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg