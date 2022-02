video,

The stands at Manuka Oval were full of supporters who had come from all over to watch the gripping final day of the women's Ashes Test in Canberra.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/5cdf81b0-6f57-4279-99e7-e4a184ad937f.jpg/r11_235_4390_2709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg