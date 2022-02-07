comment, editorial, canberra times editorial, editorial, scott morrison, australian politics

For many of us, January seemed to drag on forever, and February just couldn't come fast enough. We've become attuned to the peculiar time-warps that have become a byproduct of this pandemic, the ways the days and weeks expand and contract, depending on the mood around us. But the holidays are over, school is back and it's time to get the year under way. For the House up on the Hill, however, it's likely at least some of its transitory residents have been dreading the return of Federal Parliament this week. The government is hardly ready to begin this sitting period, let alone this election year. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is still in damage control - he would never willingly use the word "crisis" in reference to anything to do with his government - after his attempt to start the month off right with a rousing - he hoped - National Press Club address. It was an address that fell somewhat flat, at least in its intentions, but it certainly pumped some much-needed air into the opposition's overall narrative that Mr Morrison has no real plan to speak of. Not for seeing us out of the pandemic, not for addressing the overwhelmed health and aged care system, not for justifying the seeming lack of preparation for the mess we're all in when it comes to rapid antigen tests and the proliferation of anti-vaccination dross from government MPs. There were no apologies, no admission of shortcomings. In fact, as last week drew to a close, the media was treated to the bizarre sight of the Prime Minister stopping by a Melbourne hair salon, donning an apron and gently washing a customer's hair. If that's not damage control, no matter how misguided, then it's hard to know what is. READ MORE: The opposition, meanwhile, will need to muster some real grit when it comes to all things election-related. It's likely those in their ranks are still triggered by the very thought of an impending election, given the inevitable post-traumatic stress disorder that lingers for many over the unexpected turn of events last election night. It's a daunting prospect, even with all that lies between now and the election. Outside the House and beyond the capital, Omicron is raging, Australians are still falling sick and dying, and local businesses are struggling. Closer to home, internal factional feuds are starting dominate the party narrative. As Jack Waterford wrote last week, Morrison "knows when his enemies are manoeuvring, and that most of his enemies are behind him, not in the other party he is facing in the House of Representatives". And, here in Canberra at the heart of it all (despite how it feels most days), rowdy anti-vaccine mandate protesters have been causing disruption, setting up camp in the capital and making their feelings known for days on end. Canberrans, among the most vaccinated people in the world, have little time for these visitors' wild conspiracies and delusions. But we're having to put up with them, temporarily. READ MORE EDITORIALS: It just doesn't quite feel like a fresh start we're used to in February, no matter how you look at it. The government doesn't have much to offer at this moment in time, despite the best efforts of the erstwhile marketing guru currently at the helm. But time, as we know, does march on, something the Prime Minister would do well to remember as he grasps onto past glories to justify his ability to steer the country onwards. And at this stage, there's no time like the future. It's hard to imagine this chaos lasting for much longer. But how many times have we cause to think this very thought in the past two years?

