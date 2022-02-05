news, education, university of canberra, working from home, work from home, remote learning, covid, covid-19, omicron

University of Canberra staff have been given the option of working from home as long as it does not delay the start of semester 1. It comes after members of the National Tertiary Education Union referred the university to WorkSafe ACT over the plan to return to campus. Union members claimed the university had not consulted with staff since the onset of the Omicron wave and that working from home was preferred to mitigate health and safety risks. Staff were advised on Friday to speak with their managers to develop a plan if they did not feel comfortable about returning to campus. It is expected staff will be given permission to work from home except if their role cannot be performed at home, such as science labs or nursing practical classes. READ MORE: Vice-chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon said the university could be flexible across disciplines to provide online and face-to-face learning. "The university acknowledges that some members of staff may be anxious about returning to work on campus due to their personal circumstances, and as an employer we are committed to working with them individually, to develop plans that ensure they are appropriately supported," Prof Nixon said. "At the same time, the university has a commitment to provide our students with an exceptional student experience, and returning to face-to-face teaching, when safe to do so, is part of that." NTEU ACT division secretary Dr Lachlan Clohesy said the communication with staff was a step in the right direction and an indication university management was open to genuine consultation about work health and safety concerns. The matter was on Thursday referred by the NTEU to WorkSafe ACT following a snap town hall meeting where concerns about returning to campus were discussed. A WorkSafe ACT spokeswoman confirmed it had received a complaint. "WorkSafe ACT will respond to this complaint in the same manner as it responds to all complaints," she said. "Appropriate enquiries will be undertaken by the inspectorate and we will make no further comment on this matter." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33pRA5ArzT57tWtt8VHHenS/6bd8d9b0-51ec-4c05-a345-46dbabedc820.jpg/r8_380_3712_2473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg