news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, covid, atagi, medical exemptions

It's the unexpected boost of the Canberra Raiders' COVID-19 outbreak. Any unvaccinated members of the Green Machine who contracted the coronavirus are eligible for a four-month medical exemption following their infection. It's the same exemption infamous tennis star Novak Djokovic used to gain entry into the Australian Open, only for the Australian government to revoke his visa and send him back to Serbia with his tail between his legs. While it didn't work out for the men's world No.1, it could work out to the Raiders' advantage. Their unvaccinated players currently need a medical exemption to play NRL games in Queensland and Victoria, with both those state governments introducing vaccine mandates last year. That currently affects six of Canberra's regular-season games, with five trips to the Banana State and one to Melbourne part of their 2022 campaign. The Raiders were forced to shut down their pre-season training in the lead-up to Christmas, with about half the squad having contracted the virus during the outbreak. Canberra have confirmed they still have two unvaccinated players and it's believed both of them have also contracted the virus. That would mean the pair would be eligible for a four-month medical exemption under the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's guidelines. Depending on when they contracted the virus, that could cover the Raiders' first two trips to Queensland depending on when the infection occurred. They play the North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville in round two on March 19 and also face the New Zealand Warriors at Redcliffe in round eight on April 30. MORE RAIDERS NEWS That would still leave any unvaccinated player's availability up in the air for games against Cronulla (Magic Round at Lang Park, May 15), Brisbane (June 11), the Melbourne Storm (July 17) and the Gold Coast Titans (July 30). It could have also included the Sharks and Broncos clashes with ATAGI originally providing a six-month exemption for anyone infected with COVID-19. But they reduced the period by two months on January 24. ATAGI could reduce it again at any point, while the Victorian and Queensland governments could also end their mandates. Unvaccinated players are currently free to play in NSW and the ACT. Both the NRL and Rugby League Players' Association said it was up to the players and clubs to organise any medical exemptions with the respective state governments, with the Raiders leaving it up to the players. "The time frame for temporary deferral of vaccination following SARS-CoV-2 infection has been updated from six months to four months," ATAGI's statement said. "Valid reasons for a temporary exemption include ... PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, where vaccination can be temporarily deferred up until four months after the infection. "Ensure when reporting this temporary medical deferral to the [Australian Immunisation Register] it is not for a duration longer than four months."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/9c3dfcc9-43ae-4ec8-aaeb-8db5ac7552df.JPG/r3_114_520_406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg