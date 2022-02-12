news, latest-news, marathon, canberra, running

The Canberra Times Marathon Fesitval is nearly here for upcoming participants Ruth Baussmann and Pam Muston, who are on their way to being the first women to hit a milestone. The running event, which Ms Baussmann and Ms Muston have been training towards, is set to come back April 10 after a brief hiatus due to COVID last year, The women, in their 60s and 70s, are working their way towards being the first women to complete 20 Canberra marathons. Ms Baussmann said it was long overdue. "I was 50 and I wanted to do my first marathon when I turned 50, and then my plan was that I was going to do my 20th when I turned 70. But unfortunately COVID got in the way so it was put off one year. That stuffed it up, really, because I'm 71 now," Ms Baussmann said. "But we'll still do it this year, anyway, so it'll be fun. I think I really quite enjoy the challenge and the feeling that running gives you. "Running has always been sort of motivating and a lot of nice people run. When you run, you meet all kinds of people and you find all sorts of different places to go and it's really good." While the Canberra marathon is an exciting event, for Ms Muston the lead-up is a form of training towards her ultra-marathon events. "I tend to do a lot of ultras these days, so I've done the Canberra 50 for quite a few years now but they don't have one this year and I did longer distances like the Coast to Kozi at the end of November last year," Ms Muston said. "It's a bonus, the trainings for Canberra. I just focus on keeping my miles up and being ready to do any race. "Running is definitely part of my life. I first started when I moved from the farm I grew up on to university. I didn't have all the farm work I used to do before school so I took up running to keep my body fit and healthy and alert and it just gives you more energy." READ MORE: The lead-up to achieving 20 Canberra marathons is something Ms Muston said "means a lot". "I remember when I got my 10th and became a 'griffin' which you get after running 10, I was so excited and after that I thought, 'I definitely need to keep this up'. So I haven't missed a year, apart from COVID," she said. "I can't wait to get our 20th Canberra marathon and it's just wonderful that Ruth and I both did our 10th together and we've just managed to get to the starting line into the finishing line together." When it comes to avoiding injuries and being committed to the sport, Ms Baussmann also said cross training was a big part of her life. "I got injured in the Gold Coast marathon, I tore my hamstring which has always given me some problems since but I can still cross train and go swimming and hiking," she said. "It's good to know if something did happen and I couldn't run, at least I've got a back-up plan. I can swim and do those other things that I still enjoy. "It's just about keeping fit and healthy and having great company."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156151628/a46587eb-cb6d-4248-8996-81b951387bd9.jpg/r3_511_4998_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg