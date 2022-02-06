coronavirus, Canberra, COVID, ACT, Health

The ACT has recorded 323 new COVID cases for the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday as case numbers continue to drop. The lowest number in over a month, 449, was reported on Friday with Saturday's number being 372. No death was recorded in the latest reporting period with 28 lives lost in the ACT since March 2020. Sixty people are in hospital with COVID and two in intensive care, one of whom is on a ventilator. The latest new cases were diagnosed from 180 PCR tests and 143 rapid tests bringing the active total to 2623. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 53.2 per cent of people 18 years and older have received their boosters with 71.9 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. MORE COVID NEWS NSW has recorded 7893 new COVID cases and 28 deaths as the number of hospitalisations has dropped slightly from 2337 to 2321. Of those in hospital, 147 require intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double-vaccinated, while 43.5 per cent have had their third dose. Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated with 42.8 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded six deaths and 7169 new cases. The new infections include 2703 from PCR tests and 4466 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total active cases in the state to just under 61,000. Hospital patients with COVID in Victoria stands at 652 with 73 people in intensive care and 28 on a ventilator. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/130009714/fba551fd-6ff3-428d-b101-894e1933aa51.jpg/r0_159_5421_3222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg