Update: Saturday's live blog on the Canberra protests is here On Monday, anti-vaccine protesters demanded an end to COVID-19 mandates and the resignation of parliament. As part of a renewed push to legitimise their grievances and overthrow the government, the group has called for 5 million supporters to converge on Canberra in the coming weeks. This comes after crowds swelled from hundreds, part of a "Millions Against Mandatory Vaccination" protest, to at least 1000 on Saturday. ACT police said they estimated around 3000 people were at protests on Monday. While the protesters' plans for the week ahead are unclear, The Canberra Times understands more people are set to arrive over the next few days with intentions to cause as many disruptions as possible across the capital. It is understood the group intends to stay in Canberra until at least tomorrow, when Federal Parliament returns for its first sitting week of the year. We'll bring you the latest updates on their movements and impact on the nation's capital over coming days. READ MORE: The blog appears below this line, but sometimes takes a moment to load. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/d8605148-26bd-4b14-8725-8efef31f7103.jpg/r3_569_5566_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg