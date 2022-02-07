news, latest-news,

The passionate response from a frustrated Canberra road user asked for his opinion during an anti-vaccination mandate protest is garnering widespread support online. The man did not hold back when he was approached inside his vehicle on the weekend and asked whether he thought the coronavirus vaccine saved lives. "Absolutely. At my age I need it," the man said. "Someone like you may not." The man goes on to offer his character assessment of the individual filming, presumably a member of the Convoy to Canberra protest group. "Go back to where you came from you piece of s----," he tells the protester. Social media users have hailed the driver a hero and a "Bloody legend" for expressing the views they say are shared by many Canberrans. Supporters online have called for the man to be appointed a Member of the Order of Australia and to be made Australian of the Year. "Who says Canberra is soulless? Well said, that man!" one said. "Not necessarily the hero we want, but the hero we deserve," said another, while yet another said "Thankyou, Mr Ken Behren" and another offered "We are all old mate". Other replies included: "What a friggin legend"; "I love that straight-talking man in the silver car and have decided to marry him"; "Can I vote for that honourable gentleman?"; "I think we can safely say that he speaks for all of us."; "Well, he isn't going to pay for another beer in this town, is he?"; "A national treasure right there. Well said Sir!" and "He said what needed to be said." The driver's frustration has been echoed across Canberra throughout the weekend, with Convoy to Canberra protesters continuing to cause disruption on the roads. Police have warned protesters are likely to ramp up their demonstrations on Monday and Tuesday, as Federal MPs fly in ahead of sitting week. Canberra Airport has advised travellers to expect delays on the roads with protesters targeting surrounding roads and the Parliamentary Triangle. The disruption comes after campers were evicted from the lawns of Old Parliament House on Friday, with a large section relocating to the Exhibition Park. Shop owners and publicans were targeted on the weekend, with unmasked protesters filming their demonstrations against mandates. The video of the driver in Canberra has been doing the rounds on social media on Monday, with many people congratulating the man for expressing a sentiment shared by many in the capital. READ MORE: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/584c17c3-3cda-44b3-b182-df8bbc7e2dad.JPG/r145_0_1124_553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg